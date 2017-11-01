 Ayews Dropped Again

Dede and Jordan Ayew

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has once again sidelined the Ayew brothers, Andre and Jordan but has recalled Mubarak Wakaso to his 23-man squad to face Egypt next month in the final Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier.

This is the first time Mubarak Wakaso would be playing for the Black Stars ever since Kwesi Appiah was handed a second return to the Senior National team.

The Black Stars will face the Pharaohs in Cape Coast on November 12, 2017, in a match which Kwesi Appiah is expected to use to further assess the development of the team, as Egypt have already secured the sole ticket to Russia from the group.

Skipper Asamoah Gyan returns to the side after missing the team’s last two matches through injury.

Below is the full squad:

GOALKEEPERS:

Richard Ofori (Maritzburg, South Africa), Joseph Addo (Aduana Stars, Ghana), Lawrence Ati (Sochaux, France).

DEFENDERS:

Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew, USA), Daniel Opare (Augsburg, Germany), Lumor Agbenyenu (Portimonse, Portugal), Abas Mohammed (Harrisburg City, USA), Nicholas Opoku (Club Africain, Tunisia), Kasim Nuhu (Young Boys, Switzerland), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City, England)

MIDFIELDERS:

Joseph Attamah (Istanbul Basaksehir, Turkey), Mubarak Wakaso (Alaves, Spain), Ebenezer Ofori (Stuttgart, Germany), Godfred Donsah (Bologna, Italy), Nasiru Mohammed (BK Hacken, Sweden), Patrick Twumasi (Astana FC, Kazakhstan), Nana Ampomah (Waasland-Beveren, Belgium), Christian Atsu (Newcastle United, England), Edwin Gyasi (Aalesund, Norway).

FORWARDS:

Raphael Dwamena (FC Zurich, Switzerland), Asamoah Gyan (Kayerispor, Turkey), Majeed Waris (Lorent, France), Boakye Yiadom (Crvena Zvezda, Serbia).