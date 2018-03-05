‘Ayew Brothers Don’t Stop Running’

Dede (L) joins Jordan to celebrate the latter’s perfect execution of the spot kick

The Ayew brothers have been backed to cause double trouble and free Swansea from their Premier League relegation worries.

Swansea moved out of the drop zone and climbed five places to 13th by beating West Ham 4-1 on Saturday – their biggest league win of the season.

Andre Ayew was involved in three of the goals against his former club, while his brother Jordan produced an equally impressive performance and claimed his 10th goal of the campaign from the penalty spot.

‘They were brilliant, they don’t stop running,’ said Andy King, the on-loan Leicester midfielder who marked his first Swansea start with the third goal just after half-time.

‘They are a real outlet and set that pressure and tone from the front.

‘Andre has got minutes under his belt in his first start, so I am sure he will get better.’

The older Ayew sibling certainly played as if he had a point to prove against the club he left in January for £18million.

He set up Ki Sung-Yueng’s eighth-minute opener before assisting King’s close-range finish and winning the penalty which Jordan coolly converted.

‘Andre wanted to show something against his old team,’ said Mike van der Hoorn, who gave Swansea a two-goal cushion before the break with his second goal in English football.

‘That was good for us and it really helped the way the brothers put the energy into our attack.

‘As individuals, they are top players, but with each other – they are really connected.’