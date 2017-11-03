Awurama Badu’s Son Demands For State Burial

Awurama Badu

Caesar Ohene Karikari, son of legendary highlife musician Awurama Badu, is saying his late mother deserves a state burial.

His demand follows a similar demand by family of late veteran musician, Paapa Yankson, who was later given a state burial by government.

Caesar, who was speaking on Radio Universe, explained that he sides with persons who think the ‘Medofo Adaade Me’ singer should be honoured with a state funeral.

According to him, the deceased has entertained Ghanaians for years, so it will be right for the country to honour her with such a prestigious ceremony.

Caesar added that he will not force government to organise such event for his mother, but the family of the dead would be happy if such a decision is taken.

Awurama Badu died on Thursday, October 26, 2017 around 6:30pm, leaving behind four children – two males and two females.

Caesar Ohene Karikari disclosed that the one-week celebration for the musician will come off on Friday, November 3 at Effiduase Banko in the Ashanti Region.