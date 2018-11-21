AWCON2018: Ghana Suffers Shock Defeat To Mali In Second Group Game

Ghana suffered a shocking 2-1 defeat to Mali in their second group A game of the ongoing 2018 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations tournament on Tuesday.

The Black Queens were seeking a second straight win to become the first team to reach the semi-finals but that backfired as Mali, who lost their first game to Cameroon, put up a brave performance to claim a famous victory at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Mali won themselves a penalty when Bassira Toure was brought down by Ghana goalkeeper Patricia Mantey in the 22nd minute. The AS striker forward picked herself up and converted easily to hand Les Aiglonnes a surprise lead.

The lead lasted until the 72nd minute when Elizabeth Addo equalised for Ghana. The captain converted a penalty after she was brought down in the box.

But three minutes later, the hosts received another surprise when Toure reacted quickly to slot home from close range when goalkeeper Mantey failed to claim a free-kick at once.

In the other Group A game, Cameroon defeated Algeria 3-0. The Indomitable Lioness scored after 13 minutes when Aboudi Onguene raced into the area for a one-on-one with the keeper Kahina Takenint, who made a good initial save only to see the ball rebound against the striker and into the net.

The Indomitable Lionesses extended their lead nine minutes after the break when Ajara found Enganamouit near the penalty spot who duly made no mistake.

Ajara added the third six minutes later when Takenint fumbled the ball with the Cameroon forward reacting quickest to poke home.

Mali’s shock defeat of Ghana and Cameroon’s win over Algeria means all four teams in Group A can still qualify ahead of the final round.

Group A will be decided on Friday when Ghana face Cameroon in Accra and Mali play Algeria in Cape Coast.