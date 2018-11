Tickets for the forthcoming African Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) is on sale at all ADB branches in Accra and Cape Coast, DAILY GUIDE SPORTS can confirm.

Popular Stands tickets are going for a cool rate of ¢5, without Stands going for ¢10, ¢15 and ¢ 20.

The tournament is set to kick-off on Saturday with Ghana opening their account against Algeria while South Africa take on reigning champions Nigeria in their opening fixture at the Cape Coast stadium on Sunday.

By Kofi Aduonum