AWCON 2018: Nigeria Beat Cameroon On Penalties To Reach Final

Nigeria are through to the final of the 2018 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations after beating Cameroon 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out in Accra on Tuesday.

Ngozi Ebere scored the decisive spot-kick after Cameroon twice missed, once through star player Gaelle Enganamouit.

The Super Falcons will qualify for the 2019 Women’s World Cup, as the top three in the tournament seal a spot in France.

The match had ended goalless after extra-time.

It was the first shoot-out in the competition in 10 years.

A quiet game finished with great drama as Enganamouit’s soft penalty was comfortably saved by Nigeria goalkeeper Tochukwu Oluehi, before Genevieve Ngo Mbeleck’s effort went wide.

Nigeria have won the last two tournaments, beating Cameroon on both occasions in the final.