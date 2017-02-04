Avoid Hubris, Embrace Humility

President Nana Akufo-Addo

Gradually ministers are taking their positions as are heads of parastatals. Very soon, we know the President’s representatives in the districts and municipalities would be following suit and the complement of appointees would have been complete for the realization of the assortment of life transforming programmes of the new government.

The journey to today has been arduous, inclement political climate et al conspired to work against all, safe the then ruling party and its agencies.

Ghanaians have had to endure very terrible and restive moments, because those at the helm were not committed to making life easy for their compatriots; their promises largely hot air, never seeing the light of day.

For them, serving in public offices is synonymous with amassing wealth even if hunger was etched on the countenances of the masses.

The mismanagement of state resources to the detriment of the welfare of the people is unacceptable and not commensurate with the tenets of the two great faiths.

Such callousness, in a country where poverty is rooftop altitude, is beyond comprehension.

One advantage the incumbent political administration has is that it can learn from the pitfalls of its predecessors, whose hubris and ostentation are classic attributes which accelerated its demise.

If the freshly minted appointees do not steer off these, they would discover when it is too late what their folly has done to them.

Many factors set the former political administration on collision path with most Ghanaians – something which was evidenced in the outcome of the December polls.

Ghanaians voted for change because they were glaringly opposed to the status quo which was symbolized by arrogance, ostentatious lifestyle and abuse of office, alongside corruption. Indeed, the ostentatious lifestyle could not have been sustained without corruption upon which it was hinged.

The message of the opposition during the campaign season touched the hearts of the electorate, and so when it was time to vote, they could not resist the urge to succumb to the call of the then candidate Nana Akufo-Addo to consider their pitiable and avoidable statuses and vote out the erstwhile government.

Let them who have been given the nod to hold the office of ministers and other appointments understand that they must toe the line of President Nana Akufo-Addo, who crisscrossed the country and endured mendacious stories about him just so he would be voted to come and serve the people and not lord it over them.

The President has said time without number that those who seek money should turn their attention to the private sector, which would be supported with the necessary impetus to make it attractive.

By implication, public or political office, should not be the place to make money that being the mentality of many who go into politics in the past, not any longer anyway; President Nana Akufo-Addo has decreed.

That politics or public office is about rendering selfless service to the country is something which cannot be overlooked. Indeed there is no gainsaying the fact that those who do not emulate the incorruptibility status of President Nana Akufo-Addo would soon find themselves kicked out by a man who continues to boast of this sterling attribute – a quality which has endeared him to most Ghanaians, some of them outside his political party. If they have found themselves among the team, let them learn from the clean public life records of President Nana Akufo-Addo, lest they are chased out by the now politically savvy Ghanaian electorate.