Aviation Safety High On Gov’t Agenda

Cecilia Dapaah receiving the plaque

Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Minister for Aviation, has indicated that government, through the ministry, has put a number of policies in place to ensure the safety of passengers, staff and players in the aviation industry.

Safety is one of the determining factors for the success of the government’s ‘hub concept’ which is intended to position Ghana as a preferred destination for travelers, according to her.

The Minister, who disclosed this at the maiden Safety Week celebration by members of the Aviation Safety Inspectors Association of Ghana (AVSIAG) at the Ghana Civil Aviation Academy (GATA), Accra, indicated that a number of expansion projects are ongoing at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

The Safety Week celebration was under the theme, “Aviation Safety, the Relevance of the Inspector.”

Expansion Works

The ongoing projects, according to her, include the construction of five million passenger capacity Terminal 3 at Kotoka International Airport (KIA) which will make it possible to process over 1,000 passengers within an hour.

She also cited the construction of Modern Air Navigation Services Centre at KIA to ensure safety of aircraft and passengers across the region.

Touching on the Tamale Airport, the Minister said that the phase II project consisting of the building of a terminal, modern Hajj terminal and other ancillary facilities will be given special attention.

The Minister also indicated that KIA was adjudged the Best Improvement in Safety by the Airports Council International (ACI) at the 2017 Safety Awards.

Home Based Carrier

Explaining further, the minister said that cabinet has granted approval for the establishment of a home based carrier through private participation, adding that the ministry has received an overwhelming number of interested investors and partners both locally and internationally.

Senam Atadja, President of AVSIAG, who recounted the history of aviation industry, said the Chicago Conference in 1944 established the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to supervise what is referred to as “Order in the Air.”

He indicated that the celebration of the maiden Safety Week would lead to a policy framework to boost collaboration in a friendly and productive atmosphere.

By Solomon Ofori