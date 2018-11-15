Aviation Minister Inspects Tamale Airport

Joseph Kofi Ada inspecting the Tamale International Airport

Aviation Minister Joseph Kofi Ada has expressed joy at the nature of work being carried out for the first series of work to transform the Tamale airport to meet international standards.

Inspecting the airport ahead of the second phase of work to be carried out at the airport, Mr. Adda explained that the quality of work being done is encouraging, progressive and comforting.

According to the minister, the Akufo-Addo administration finds the need to continue the projects started by the erstwhile Mahama administration as it is the vision of the president to turn Ghana into an aviation hub in West Africa.

Speaking to DAILY GUIDE, Mr. Ada stated that government has secured and released the necessary funds for the start and completion of the second phase of works.

He disclosed that the second phase work is expected to start by the end of this year and completed in the early days of next year.

Mr. Ada pointed out that in the long term, government seeks to build a cargo village, a maintenance, repair and operation (MRO) facilities in the airport.

The minister hinted that there would be training services for the airline technicians and the flying officers.

It is expected that when completed, the Tamale International Airport will have more space to accommodate bigger flights and also transport passengers directly from Tamale to their destination without making transit to Accra.

“We are investing to into the Tamale airport to make it one of the big international airports in the country,” he mentioned.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale