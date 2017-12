Auditor General Releases List Of 62 Entities Surcharged To Pay ¢9m

Daniel Domelevo – Auditor General

The Auditor General has surcharged some 62 organisations for receiving payments from the state with no available documentation covering them.

The surcharge certificates totalling GH?8,886,791.9101742 cover the period between December 31, 2013 and December 31, 2015.

The organisations, which are mostly private entities, also include some state institutions as well as staff of some government entities.

According to a release from the Auditor General’s office, efforts to track down the listed companies have been fruitless leaving them with no option but to publish their names.

It further advised the organisations or individuals “to contact the Auditor General’s Office, Room 23, New Block, Ministries Block ‘O’, Accra for their certificates not later than 20th December 2017; after which date they shall be deemed to have been duly served.”

The Auditor General, Daniel Domelevo, in his recent report to Parliament indicated his resolve to surcharge anyone or organisation that took monies from the state which they did not deserve.

To demonstrate his determination to recoup these wrongfully paid funds back to the state, Mr. Domelevo issued surcharge certificates against them for the period of the audit as indicated against their names in the table below.

Number Name of Surchargee Period of Surcharge Principal Amount(GH¢) Surcharge Amount(GH¢) Total amt. to be recovered (GH¢) 1 KING PRATT AINOOSON (FINANCE OFFICER, LUANDA MISSION ) 31-Dec-14 531,616.75 343,956.04 875,572.79 2 THOMAS A. AMOAK (ACCOUNTING OFFICER, LUSAKA MISSION ) 31-Dec-15 723,425.06 468,056.02 1,191,481.08 3 GHANA NUTS LTD , TECHIMAN B/A 31-Dec-13 42,000.00 19,096.00 61,096.00 4 A.A FARMS LTD (ALEX ADETI) 31-Dec-13 47,000.00 29,799.00 76,799.00 5 GUMBIANI FARMS LTD (MOHAMED MORO) 31-Dec-13 16,000.00 17,367.00 33,367.00 6 ALHAJI YUSUF ABDELLA, KUKURDAM ENTERPRISE 31-Dec-13 52,000.00 35,230.00 87,230.00 7 THE MANAGER (AGRIC MECH & INPUTS LTD) 31-Dec-13 99,098.00 122,603.85 221,701.85 8 THE MANAGING DIRECTOR (ADEMEC LTD) 31-Dec-13 104,400.00 122,603.85 227,003.85 9 ALEX ANANE DARKO, UNKAR LTD 31-Dec-13 52,000.00 55,509.65 107,509.65 10 WIGBERT DOGOLI (CASHEW FARMERS ASSOCIATION) 31-Dec-13 30,000.00 27,022.80 57,022.80 11 THE MANAGING DIRECTOR (NYIVORITONA CO LTD), ACCRA 31-Dec-13 92,400.00 110,132.45 202,532.45 12 IBRAHIM ADAM FAWZY, SAKPE AGRICULTURAL ENT 31-Dec-13 52,000.00 41,637.44 93,637.44 13 THE MANAGING DIRECTOR (FATHI AGRO-FORESTRY CO-OP SOCIETY) 31-Dec-13 114,000.00 139,930.12 253,930.12 14 PRESIDENT NATIONAL FARMERS & FISHERMEN AWARD WINNERS ASSOCIATION (NFFAWAG) 31-Dec-13 149,000.00 194,960.49 343,960.49 15 THE PRESIDENT GHANA NATIONAL FARMERS & FISHERMEN ASSOCIATION (GNAFF) 31-Dec-13 104,400.00 147,350.29 251,750.29 16 THE PRESIDENT ,TUOBODOM UNITY COOPERATION (TOMATO GROWERS & MARKETING SOCIETY) 31-Dec-13 41,500.00 33,229.88 74,729.88 17 SAKARA ASUMAH RENNIE (SAKFOS FARMS) 31-Dec-13 43,000.00 39,699.73 82,699.73 18 THE MANAGING DIRECTOR, GLOBAL AL-MAS LTD 31-Dec-13 114,800.00 150,211.17 265,011.17 19 THE MANAGING DIRECTOR (THE CONSORTIUM) 31-Dec-13 52,000.00 60,879.76 112,879.76 20 ISSAH SULEMANA, TROPICAL AGRICULTURAL MARKETING AND CONSULTANCY SERVICES 31-Dec-13 34,000.00 28,358.27 62,358.27 21 AHMED BOGOBIRI, IRRIGATION FARMERS ASSOCIATION 31-Dec-13 19,598.00 21,014.91 40,612.91 22 THE MANAGER, BOSSBBEL (KOFI ANSAH) ENTERPRISE 31-Dec-13 50,000.00 62,315.19 112,315.19 23 MANAGING DIRECTOR (BREMOAH VENTURES) 31-Dec-13 39,700.00 33,112.45 72,812.45 24 MR. K.N POKU, P.N INDUSTRIES LTD 31-Dec-13 82,100.00 73,952.40 156,052.40 25 SOFO AWUDU, AZOKA GROUP 31-Dec-13 47,500.00 41,202.13 88,702.13 26 THE CHAIRPERSON, NSO NYAMEYE WOMEN’S GROUP 31-Dec-13 41,500.00 31,845.99 73,345.99 27 THE PRESIDENT, REDDEKOPP 31-Dec-13 6,000.00 4,804.32 10,804.32 28 THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, AKK RISK MANAGEMENT LTD 31-Dec-13 43,000.00 31,563.15 74,563.15 29 THE CHAIRMAN, AFRAM PLAINS TRACTOR OWNERS AND FARMERS ASSOCIATION 31-Dec-13 44,683.00 26,093.38 70,776.38 30 JUSTICE M. DARKO, COMMUNITY PLANNING DEVELOPMENT & CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LTD 31-Dec-13 37,000.00 32,094.29 69,094.29 31 MR. FRANCIS AMADU BOATENG, FABI AGRO LTD 31-Dec-13 48,000.00 41,635.84 89,635.84 32 NANA ACKAH YENSU, KWASAMAY LTD 31-Dec-13 8,200.00 6,839.35 15,039.35 33 THE MANAGING DIRECTOR, SOFO FATAO ENTERPRISE 31-Dec-13 23,000.00 12,152.94 35,152.94 34 THE MANAGER,SAVANNA AGRIC & TRADING CO LTD 31-Dec-13 31,200.00 17,352.75 48,552.75 35 THE MANAGING DIRECTOR, AKUAFO HEMAA MECHANISATION SERVICES 31-Dec-13 101,000.00 139,108.03 240,108.03 36 THE MANAGER, CLEAR FARMS LTD 31-Dec-13 44,900.00 30,321.99 75,221.99 37 VICTOR AGLIEKO, ELFA ENTERPRISE 31-Dec-13 42,000.00 35,030.80 77,030.80 38 NANDUWA VALLEY FARMS& MECH SERVICES 31-Dec-13 78,000.00 43,381.87 121,381.87 39 THE MANAGING DIRECTOR, ZIJAHA GH LTD 31-Dec-13 38,500.00 30,827.72 69,327.72 40 THE CHAIRMAN, TUNTEYA FARMING GROUP 31-Dec-13 47,500.00 36,450.23 83,950.23 41 THE PRESIDENT, VEGETABLE PRODUCERS AND EXPORTS ASSOCIATION OF GHANA 31-Dec-13 40,500.00 33,779.70 74,279.70 42 THE PRESIDENT, ASSOCIATION OF TRACTOR OPERATORS 31-Dec-13 107,000.00 140,005.19 247,005.19 43 THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, BARIBON LTD 31-Dec-13 43,000.00 38,732.68 81,732.68 44 MR. ISSAH QUEDRAOGO, ORGANIC AND BIODIVERSITY FARMING 31-Dec-13 27,600.00 23,940.61 51,540.61 45 THE MANAGING DIRECTOR, NOMAFO FARMS & SERVICES 31-Dec-13 104,400.00 140,197.03 244,597.03 46 THE CHAIRMAN, GBWEWAA FARMERS ASSOCIATION 31-Dec-13 63,000.00 35,039.20 98,039.20 47 THE MANAGER, GHANA-CUBA AGRIC SERVICES LTD(LARRY FARMS LTD) 31-Dec-13 18,000.00 15,613.44 33,613.44 48 MR. GIBSON ANKROMAH , WOODLAND MECHANICAL COMPANY 31-Dec-13 50,600.00 43,891.11 94,491.11 49 MR. M NTORI NKANSAH,ADDICENT FOODS LTD 31-Dec-13 54,000.00 46,840.32 100,840.32 50 MR. ADAM MAHAMA, LOGISTICS SUPPORT SERVICES 31-Dec-13 38,500.00 29,543.87 68,043.87 51 THE MANAGER, WEBLINK PORTFOLIO FARMS 31-Dec-13 26,000.00 19,084.69 45,084.69 52 THE MANAGING DIRECTOR, KURBANDI FARMS 31-Dec-13 43,000.00 37,298.77 80,298.77 53 THE MANAGER, ROYAL RIVER AGRO ESTATE LTD 31-Dec-13 72,000.00 39,404.54 111,404.54 54 THE CHAIRMAN LAAGU FARMERS ASSOCIATION 31-Dec-13 43,000.00 38,732.68 81,732.68 55 THE MANAGER, GOODMAN & SONS LTD 31-Dec-13 68,400.00 84,789.47 153,189.47 56 THE MANAGING DIRECTOR,BUWAH LIMITED 31-Dec-13 47,500.00 36,450.23 83,950.23 57 THE MANAGING DIRECTOR FABY (CELVIC) VENTURES LTD 31-Dec-13 148,300.00 204,254.66 352,554.66 58 MR. TANKO IDDI ABDULAI, MR OSEI YAW KWARTENG AND DR. JACOB YANGYOURU(BECHEM GOVERNMENT HOSPITAL) 31-Dec-13 51,052.34 59,770.27 110,822.61 59 MR. ALEX A. ASARE AND MR WILLIAM AFENYO (NATIONAL PROSTHETICS & ORTHOTICS CENTRE) 31-Dec-13 100,976.00 67,384.65 168,360.65 60 MR. LOUIS BAYOUH AND MR EMMANUEL OWUSU ANSAH (BIBIANAI/ANHWIASO/BEKWAI DISTRICT ASSEMBLY) 31-Dec-14 146,639.39 60,926.19 207,565.58 61 MR DAVID ADDO (GHANA HIGHWAYS AUTHORITY ) 31-Dec-15 234,000.00 97,156.80 331,156.80 62 GROUP CAPTIAN TWUM-DANSO (RTD) (THEN DIRECTOR, VETERANS AFFAIRS, MINISTRY OF DEFENCE) 31-Dec-15 14,000.00 5,812.80

Source: MyJoyOnline