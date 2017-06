Capt. Mahama

The crack investigative team of the Ghana Police Service has given a blow-by-blow account of how a military commander Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama was lynched by civilians in Diaso in the Upper West Denkyira district of the Central region.

The Director General of the CID, DCOP Bright Oduro, spoke to the media Friday and gave a vivid account leading to the mob action last Monday.

Listen to the audio below:

-Starrfmonline