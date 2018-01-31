Aubameyang Lands In London… On Private Jet

Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s £55million move to Arsenal edged closer on Tuesday after the Borussia Dortmund striker was spotted leaving Dortmund Airport.

The Gabon international, who has been the subject of intense interest this month from the Gunners, was spotted gathering his belongings from a gold Range Rover before heading towards a back entrance.

The 28-year-old forward then flew to Luton Airport on a private jet, accompanied by his father Pierre and his brothers Catilina and Willy, to finalise the move, which will see him become Arsenal’s club-record signing.

After touching down in England, he headed to Arsenal’s training ground and was spotted arriving at the London Colney base where he will undergo his medical.