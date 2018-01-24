Auba To Appear At Bomb Trial

Dortmund’s damaged bus is pictured after an explosion

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Auba) and Marc Bartra will appear as witnesses in the trial against the man accused of carrying out a bomb attack on Borussia Dortmund’s team bus last year, a court spokesperson has confirmed.

The defendant, known only as Sergej W, is charged with 28 counts of attempted murder after three devices exploded as Dortmund’s team bus was en route to the Westfalenstadion for their Champions League match against Monaco in April.

In early January, the 28-year-old admitted causing an explosion in order to profit from a significant drop in the Bundesliga club’s shares. But with the trial still ongoing, it has yet to be determined whether the defendant can be found guilty of attempted murder.

Sergej W has denied those claims, and claimed the three bombs causing the explosion “were constructed to not cause bodily harm.”

When the trial goes into its fourth day at Dortmund’s district court on Monday, Jan. 29, Bartra and Aubameyang will appear as witnesses.

“The jury court plans to hear one professional injured in the attack on the BVB bus, and another BVB professional on Monday, 29,” the court announced in a press release.