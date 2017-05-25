AU Day: NPP Salutes Africans

John Boadu

NPP SALUTES GHANA AND AFRICA ON THE OCCASION OF AFRICAN UNION DAY.

As Ghana joins its neighbouring countries on the continent to mark African Union Day, the NPP is pleased to join the rest of the world in congratulating Africans on the Continent and in the Diaspora for their diverse contribution towards the African project. The party also salutes the continental organization on this milestone occasion and calls on Africans and African governments to reaffirm their support and commitment to the ideals of the Union.

This day, which has been declared a continental holiday, also happens to be the 54th Anniversary of the founding of the African Union and surely, it is worth celebrating.

This year’s celebration is anchored on the theme, “Harnessing the Demographic Dividends through investments in the Youth” with the view to providing a unique opportunity for Africans to reflect on matters of Youth Development and also celebrate milestones chalked in this enterprise.

It is gratifying to note that in Ghana, the government of His Excellency President Nana Akufo-Addo has in words and in deeds, shown significant commitment towards the wellbeing of the nation’s youth and so, the NPP is hopeful that other African countries will emulate the good examples of Ghana. Undoubtedly, no nation can make any meaningful progress without prioritising matters of youth development.

The party also wishes to, on this special occasion, pay glowing tribute to the founding fathers of the Union including our own Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Haile Selassie, Malcom X, Muammar Gaddafi among others.

Finally, the NPP extends its best wishes to all Africans as we commemorate this historic day and also calls on Ghanaians in particular, to actively take part in activities earmarked by the Foreign Affairs Ministry to climax the day. Long live our motherland. Long live the continent of Africa.

