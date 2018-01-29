AU Commends Akufo-Addo Over Job Initiatives

President Akufo-Addo

The immediate past Chairman of the African Union and President of Guinea, Alpha Condé, has applauded Ghana’s President Akufo-Addo for his initiatives at ending youth unemployment.

Delivering his address as Chairman of the Union at the 30th African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, under the theme; “Winning The Fight Against Corruption: A Sustainable Path To Africa’s Transformation,” President Condé said youth unemployment and the lack of a clear plan on educating the youth of Africa is the greatest contribution to corruption on the continent. He singled out Ghana in his speech citing initiatives such as the free SHS, Planting for food and jobs, One District, One factory as few of the programmes introduced by the Ghanaian government which are worth emulating.

He urged his colleagues to follow after the example set by Ghana as those initiatives can help greatly the fight against corruption and unemployment.

New Leaders on the Continent

The 30th African Union Summit was used to welcome the Head of State of Liberia, President George Oppong Weah; Zimbabwean President, Emmerson Mnangagwa; President of the Republic of Angola, João Lourenço and Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, the President of Somalia, who are all attending their first AU Summit since assuming office as Heads of State of their respective countries.

AU Chairmanship

The AU chairmanship held by President Alpha Condé, rotates every year. President Paul Kagame of Rwanda has taken over the Chairman of the African Union bringing an end to the tenure of the Guinean President.

-Starrfmonline