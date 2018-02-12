AU Backs COSUA

Advocate Abebrese(L) in a handshake with HE Quartey in Addis Ababa

A high powered 23-menber delegation from the Coalition of Supporters Union of Africa (COSUA) has met with HE Kwesi Quartey, deputy chairperson, African Union (AU) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia recently.

Led by Lawyer Sarfo Abebrese, the meeting sought to renew COSUA’S mandate as well as sign an MOU to make COSUA an official partner of the African Union.

And per the MOU, COSUA would be allocated offices in AU Headquarters, issuance of AU Passports to COSUA top executives and officials, observer status to COSUA and branding of AU Flag at Russia 2018 World Cup, 2018 U-20 Women’s World Cup all other subsequent global sporting events.

A letter signed by HE Quartey and sighted by this writer points to the fact that the prestigious continent’s body has recommended and pleaded with other bodies to accord COSUA all travel and protocol courtesies in respect of their vision of rallying support for African teams in major sporting tournaments.

“We are almost through with making the Pan African dream a reality through sports, we have met with top executives of AU including HE Quartey, I must say the future of support for African teams is bright,” said Advocate Sarfo Abebrese.

COSUA is Pan-African initiative and 2018 World Cup support group whose aim is to mobilize supporters of Association Football (Soccer) from the totality of African countries to provide unified support to the Africa representatives at this year’s World Cup finals in Russia.

It also aimed at providing a platform for harnessing opportunities for building Africa Unity.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum