AU Arts Festival Honours Prez Kufuor

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor

Okyeame Kwame will host an art exhibition at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Accra to raise funds to support the John Agyekum Kufuor (JAK) Foundation.

Established in 2014, the JAK Foundation has initiated and continues to initiate a number of developmental projects in some communities across the country.

The art exhibition is also aimed at promoting and encouraging the use of made-in-Ghana products and services.

The exhibition, which forms part of activities lined up to raise GH¢80 million to support projects being undertaken by the JAK Foundation, is being organised by Okyeame Kwame, in collaboration with Malaika Media Network, is sponsored by 9BS Group of Companies.

It is expected to attract a large number of personalities, including over 40 exhibitors from all aspects of the Ghanaian society, which will officially be opened by the Speaker of Parliament, Right Hon Prof Mike Oquaye.

The three-day exhibition, which is being organised to celebrate and honour ex-President J.A Kufuor, is on the theme: ‘Leadership, Africa Through Arts, Celebrating President John Agyekum Kufuor, 2nd President of the 4th Republic of Ghana’

Ex-President Kufuor, who is one of the special guests, will autograph all the art works which will be auctioned at the exhibition.

Patrons are promised an unforgettable experience as they will get to see, sample, make new discoveries and purchase authentic Ghanaian-made products at unbeatable prices.

In addition to the art exhibition, Okyeame Kwame with support from 9BS Group of Companies will host a number of fundraising musical concerts in Accra and some parts of the country to raise funds to support developmental projects being under taken by the JAK Foundation.

The fundraising concert will feature a number of celebrated Ghanaian dancehall, hiplife, highlife, Afro-pop and reggae artistes.

The 9BS Group of Companies, as part of its social responsibility, also donated an amount of GH¢20,000 to the foundation.

The company made the donation at a fundraising dinner held last Friday to support the JAK Foundation construct a leadership centre at the University of Ghana (UG) campus at Legon.

Additionally, the 9BS Group has offered to build three solar-powered mechanised boreholes at locations to be identified by the JAK Foundation at an estimated cost of GH¢240, 000.

The Executive Chairman of the 9BS Group, Wabadang Vairi, explained in an interview that his outfit was inspired to support the JAK Foundation because they all share the same vision.

“When you look at their vision, it coincides with ours, which is to provide support, training and job opportunities to the youth,” Mr Vairi indicated.

The 9BS Group is an international consulting, management, trade and investment conglomerate renowned for providing innovative solutions, services and products throughout Africa.

