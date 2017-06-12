Atuu Festival Of Arts To Be Launched In August

Rex Omar

The Joint Committee of Collective Management Organisations (JCCMOs) which comprises the Collective Management Organisations (CMOs), representing the three copyright owners societies in Ghana, will on August 19 launch an event dubbed ‘Atuu Festival of Arts’ at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Accra.

According to the Chairman of the JCCMOs, Asare Yamoah, the festival the festival aims at creating opportunities for the creative arts and culture industry in Ghana. It is also becoming a major arts and culture destination by bringing home major industry players from around the world to interact with local artistes.

He stated that the vision of the JCCMOs is to create a festival that will enrich the creative arts and cultural lives of the people of Ghana, put the country on the global map as a major cultural and arts destination, as well as expose local artistes or rights owners to current international trends.

AFA will showcase the arts in Ghana and place local creative arts practitioners and their works in the global environment while enhancing their ability to access the full potentials and opportunities of the global environment through the exchange of ideas and creation of a dynamic and vibrant platform and market place for the arts.

The JCCMOs which was established in 2012 by the former Minister of Justice and Attorney-General Betty Mould-Iddrissu is made up of representatives of the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO), Audio Visual Rights Society of Ghana (ARSOG) and Copy Ghana.

GHAMRO is represented on the JCCMOs by its Chairman Rex Omar, Chief Officer Abraham Adjatey and board member Ahmed Banda, aka Bandex. ARSOG is represented by its Chairman Richard Prempeh, Secretary Abeiku Sagoe, Board Member Augustine Abbey and William Addo, while Copy Ghana is represented by its Chairman Dr Kwesi Annor, Secretary Ben Nyadzi, Dr Kwaku Ganyo and Asare Yamoah, who is the JCCMO Chairman.