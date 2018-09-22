Atuguba Thrown Out Over UEW Suit

Prof. Raymond Atuguba

An Accra High Court has dismissed a suit challenging the appointment of Rev. Father Professor Anthony Afful-Broni as the substantive Vice Chancellor of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW).

The case brought before it by Prof. Raymond Atuguba was seeking the court to grant an injunction against the induction of the new VC Anthony Afful-Broni until a suit brought against the university challenging the removal of Prof. Mawutor Avoke and four others is determined by a Winneba High Court.

But a Labour Division of the Accra High Court in its ruling dismissed the injunction application saying it was borne out of bad faith and wrong procedure.

The court in its ruling held that it does not have the jurisdiction to grant the application and the relief being sought by Prof. Atuguba and therefore dismissed it.

Background

The Winneba High Court in July last year granted an interlocutory application to restrain then Vice Chancellor of University of Education Winneba, Prof. Mawutor Avokeh and Finance Officer of the University, from holding office until a case brought against them was determined.

This followed a suit by a private citizen, Kofi Kwayera against UEW and the Education Ministry for what he said was the unlawful extension of the school’s Governing Council’s tenure.

The Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the University, Very Rev. Fr. Prof. Anthony Afful-Broni, was to act in place of these two officers.

Among the reliefs sought by the plaintiff includes a declaration that the extension of the mandate of the Governing Council of the 1st Respondent by the 2nd respondent to stay in office to perform such functions as a properly appointed council was in breach of Section 8 Act 672.

A declaration that all decisions taken by the de-facto body of persons who constituted themselves as Governing Council is null and void and of no effect.

The outcome of the case was yet to be determined but Rev. Fr. Prof. Anthony Afful-Broni has been inducted as the substantive Vice Chancellor of the UEW.

Prof Atuguba’s firm, which is the legal advisor of Prof. Avorke subsequently, went before an Accra High Court with the suit seeking an injunction against the induction of Rev. Fr. Prof. Anthony Afful-Broni as the substantive Vice Chancellor.

The investiture was held on Monday amidst fanfare with President Akufo-Addo in attendance.

President Akufo-Addo implored the new Vice Chancellor Professor Afful-Broni to “use his full gifts” to promote the spirit of reconciliation in the university during his tenure so as to help put its immediate troubles behind all.

According to President Akufo-Addo, “It represents the surest route to success in the daunting task ahead.”

BY Gibril Abdul Razak