Attorney General Bemoans Church Corruption

Godfred Yeboah Dame, Deputy Attorney-General, has expressed worry about corruption in the church in recent times.

According to him, most churches have become theatres of corruption and various crimes play out there.

Addressing heads of churches, Christian groups, associations and members of legal associations during the Kingdom Equip Network (KEN) lecture series, dubbed Ekklesia Roundtable Series, he bemoaned embezzlement of church funds and swindling of rich members by pastors and elders.

The event, which was held at Fiesta Royal Hotel at Dzorwulu, Accra yesterday, was under the theme, “The Legal Status of the Church in Ghana.”

“I will not be far from right to observe that the church has become the conduit for self-glorification and illicit wealth acquisition, such attitudes clearly will result in the church constantly having a brush with the law enforcement agencies of state and ultimately blight the significance of the church and state,” he remarked.

The Deputy Attorney General, who commended the church for contributing towards the socio-economic development of the nation, stated that it was imperative for the churches to recapture their pride of place in state affairs.

The Deputy Attorney General averred that churches are meant to be Not for profit organizations.

He explained that churches usually register as incorporated trust and the companies limited by guarantee.

“Traditionally, churches used to register as incorporated trusts, the Trustees (Incorporated) Act,1962 (Act 106) permitted trustees of voluntary associations and bodies for charity, he stated.

According to him, churches, especially those of the charismatic and Pentecostal, are registered as companies limited by guarantee under the Companies Law, (Act 179, 1963) in which case they are set up for charity and public service.

Rev Dr Emmanuel Ansah, Executive Director of Kingdom Equip Network (KEN), conveners of the event, averred that the Network is a coalition of individuals and organizations seeking to promote good governance among churches and para-church institutions.

