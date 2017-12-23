Attempts To Tag My Gov’t Corrupt Will Fail – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that the desperate efforts to stigmatize his government with corruption will not wash.

According to him, several attempts have been made to smear his government with corruption.

He added that most of the allegations made against his government are all lies and unfounded allegations.

A number of corruption scandals have rocked the Nana Addo-led government in the last 10 months including the bribery scandal involving the Energy Minister, the A-Plus corruption scandal and the recent 100, 000 dollars extortion allegations levelled against the Trade and Industry Ministry.

It was recently also revealed that the Special Development Initiatives ministry wanted to build a website with GHC800, 000.

Most of these allegations were made known by the minority in Parliament.

Speaking at a durbar in Koforidua Friday, Mr. Akufo-Addo said “Boakye Agyarko [the Energy Minister] went for vetting at parliament and was accused of bribery. We looked into it and it was spurious. It was a lie. There was no truth whatsoever in it.”

“There are two hardworking men in my office who were accused of corruption – my two deputies. The CID looked into it but there was nothing. CHRAJ, with a boss John Mahama appointed, also looked into the allegations but there was nothing there.”

“Now there a saying Alan Kyeremanten also went and extorted money but we looked into it and there is nothing there… The desperate effort to stigmatise my government with corruption is not going to work.”

-Starrfmonline