Atta Akyea Promises To End Flooding In Accra

Samuel Atta Akyea (first left) listening to a resident at Adabraka

Minister for Works and Housing, Samuel Atta Akyea, has assured the public that he will work to end perennial flooding in Accra during the rainy season.

Touring some flood-prone areas barely 24-hours after a downpour on Sunday, the sector minister expressed his eagerness to find a permanent solution to the perennial flooding in the country’s capital.

“Bear in mind all the forces of nature are such that we cannot control, but we need to find a permanent solution to the problem,” he said.

“The master plan is there and I am going to push for the plan to be executed. We cannot be coming here every year as if we are condemned to repeat our mistakes.”

Sunday’s rains, although not very heavy, caused flooding in some parts of Accra, including the circle Odaw area, Alajo and Adabraka.

The Minister and his team of engineers toured the areas Monday morning to assess the situation.

At Adabraka, a major wall built recently to prevent rainwater from spilling into homes got damaged.

Garbage and silt were seen in some drains, especially at the Kwame Nkrumah stretch of the Odaw River, exposing poor sanitation in the city.

Addressing journalists after the tour, Mr. Atta Akyea expressed concern about the human actions, which contribute to flooding in the capital.

“It is very unfortunate that human actions are a major cause of flooding in Accra,” he stated.

Mr. Atta Akyea told journalists that the Ministry of Works and Housing would also implement some short-term measures like desilting the major drains in the capital to ensure free flow of rainwater.

“All the drains will be desilted by dredging masters as a temporary measure but there is a permanent solution and it is very capital intensive. We need to find the money to give it a permanent solution.”

The Minister said about $700 million is needed to help end perennial flooding in Accra, and “this is what stares us in the face every year, and we will find the money to do it.”

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri