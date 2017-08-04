Atsu Shines In Newcastle Win

Christian Atsu

Ghana winger Christian Atsu inspired Newcastle United to a 3-1 victory over Wolfsburg in a pre-season friendly game on Wednesday.

The newly promoted English Premier League side was hoping to recover from their last week’s 2-1 defeat to Mainz 05.

They broke the deadlock of the encounter in the 37th minute through Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic after he was set up by Christian Atsu’s cut back pass.

The Magpies doubled their lead just before the break and again Atsu had a hand in the goal as he was fouled on the edge of the box, and Matt Ritchie scored from the resulting free kick.

Wolfsburg, who retained their Bundesliga status with victory over Eintracht Braunschweig in May’s relegation playoff, worked their way back into the game early in the second half.

Defender Paul Dummett fouled Yunus Malli in the box and the 25-year-old picked himself up to score from the spot and half the deficit.

Newcastle regained their two-goal advantage after Jonjo Shelvey beat the offside trap, raced clear and slid the ball to Atsu, who turned the ball home from four yards in the 69th minute.

Newcastle begins their Premier League campaign with the visit of Tottenham on August 13.