Atsu Returns To Chelsea

Christian Atsu

Christian Atsu has return to parent club Chelsea following the expiration of his loan deal at Newcastle United.

The Ghana international is back at Chelsea’s training complex where he has been assessed by the Blues’ fitness team.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a decent campaign at St James Park, where he scored five goals and provided three assists in 32 appearances.

Newcastle United hold the first option to sign the Ghanaian permanently after he shone during the one-year spell.

It’s unclear if manager Rafa Benitez will exercise the option to sign the winger permanently.

Atsu posted an image of himself and compatriot Abdul Baba Rahman being assessed by Chelsea’s fitness test.