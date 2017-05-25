 Atsu Deal Excites Benitez

Christian Atsu

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez has expressed his delight with the signing of Christian Atsu.

The Magpies completed the signing of the Ghanaian winger on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee from English Premiership champions Chelsea after helping the side earn promotion back to the English elite division.

The Spanish gaffer showered praises on the wide-man, who scored six goals for the club in the English Championship.

“We are happy to sign a good player.”

“He’s shown us that he’s a good professional and someone who is very keen to learn and improve.

“Christian has been a key part of our promotion campaign and he wants to help us to build something for the future.”

The winger becomes Newcastle United’s first signing ahead of the next season.