Atomic Junction Explosion Tanker Bolga SHS Students On Rampage Driver Dies

TaThe driver of the exploded gas tanker at Atomic Junction in Accra – who reportedly escaped unhurt – Yussif Seidu, has died mysteriously after becoming unconscious during a meeting of LPG tanker drivers on Thursday.

He was pronounced dead at the Tema General Hospital where he had been rushed to.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the LPG Marketing Companies Association, Kwame Owiredu, who confirmed the incident to Citi Fm, said the driver, who escaped unhurt after the gas explosion, collapsed at a meeting of LPG tanker drivers and was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

He added that the cause of death was yet to be established and that he was buried yesterday according to Islamic rites.

“I can confirm to you that Yussif Seidu, the driver who was in-charge of the tanker that caught fire at Atomic Junction, is no more with us. I can also say that he didn’t die as a result of any injury flowing from the accident that occurred, but he died a natural death,” Mr Owiredu underscored.

He said he and the other drivers were celebrating with Mr. Seidu on Thursday because he had a new tanker.

“Whilst we were in a conversation with him, he went unconscious. He was rushed to the Tema General Hospital and after some few checks on him, the doctors pronounced him dead. So it’s an unfortunate situation, and we are really sad. They have not confirmed the cause of death. He is a Muslim so when his family heard the news, they demanded the body, so that is the arrangement we are doing now, to send his remains to Kumasi where his family is,” he added.

The Saturday, October 7, gas explosion that occurred at Atomic Junction at Madina in Accra killed seven people with 132 others injured.