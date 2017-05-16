Atiwa: Irate Youth Torch $1.5m Mining Equipment

Rampaging residents of Akyem Abekoase in the Atiwa District of the Eastern region have set ablaze excavators, generators and new mining equipment worth $1.5 million belonging to Adjei-Dankwa Investment.

It is unclear what triggered the violent action of the gun, machete-wielding youth numbering about 300.

The incensed protestors tied the security man on duty before going on the demolition spree. Snippets of information reaching Starr News say the residents are alleging the company does not have a valid permit to operate.

However, it is on record that the firm has been carrying out its corporate social responsibilities in the community worth about Gh¢50, 000.

Addressing the media at the troubled mining site at Akyem Abekwase, the CEO of the mining company, Patrick Adjei-Dankwah, said he acquired the concession legally in 2014 and has 20 more and in the process of acquiring other permits.

He stressed that he has permit to operate from the Minerals Commission and the Atiwa District.

Adjei-Dankwah is appealing to the security agencies and the government to go after the perpetrators else he will take the law into his hands.

-Starrfmonline