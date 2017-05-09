Atiwa East MP Assists Hospital

Abena Osei Asare (left) presenting one of the computers to Eric Atuahene

Abena Osei Asare, a Deputy Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament (MP) for Atiwa East in the Eastern Region, has donated some computers and other equipment to the Atiwa District Directorate of the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

The items include six computers, six printers, photocopy machines and other medical items at an undisclosed amount.

The computers are meant to be used for the storage of patients’ data at the Akyem Enyiresi Hospital and other seven CHPS compound centres in the district.

Presenting the items, the MP underscored that the time has come for sons and daughters of the area to support their communities and the vulnerable in society.

She pointed out that she was touched by a request made by the hospital’s management some time ago and decided to support them through her share of health insurance fund.

Ms Asare-Osei appealed to authorities of the health institution to use the computers for their rightful use and make the health facility more patient-friendly.

The Atiwa District Health Director, Eric Agyeman Atuahene, who received the items, expressed gratitude to the MP for the support and appealed to all and sundry to come to their aid.

From Daniel Bampoe, Akyem-Enyiresi