Atinka FM’s Candy Man Celebrates 20 Years Of Success

Candy Man

A popular radio presenter on Atinka FM, Alex Kwaku Amoah, is marking 20 years on radio this week with a three-day activity.

Some of the activities lined-up include donating to the needy, a thanksgiving service and a cocktail party to be held for his showbiz friends and fans within the capital.

The radio presenter, who is also known as Candy Man in an interview with BEATWAVES in Accra on Friday, expressed his gratitude to God for His protection and guidance in the course of his career as a broadcaster.

According to the presenter, “It has not been an easy journey, twenty years in the radio industry I have gone through a lot. I am happy to be counted among the successful radio presenters in Ghana today.”

“I am thanking God for how far He has brought me and I am very grateful to him. I thank my friends who have been there for me all this while. I never had it easy when I started. There were so many challenges, but God has been good to me,” he told BEATWAVES.

Talking about competition in the radio industry, the renowned presenter and DJ who hosts Atinka FM’s After Drive between 7:00pm and 10:00 pm daily, said, “I love the competition, it makes me wake up, and know that there is much work out there. Competition has made me tough and focus. I monitor other drive show presenters, and learn one or two from them, and use what I learn to improve on mine.”

On whether he will be quitting radio soon, Candy Man revealed, “Since they say life begins at 40 and I have done only 20 years, I have to finish with the remaining 20 years before I think of retiring from the trade.”

Candy Man started his radio career with Lynck FM in the Garden City, where he worked from 1997 to 1999. He then moved on to Shalon Radio at Brekum. He later joined Fox FM, where he worked with the station for five years. From Fox FM, he moved to Hallo FM in Kumasi. At Hallo FM, he paid his dues diligently. He was the talk of town and mentored upcoming DJs who have now become bankable in the show business.

While at Hallo FM, he was the toast of popular night clubs in Kumasi. With his mixes, he blew the roof off Fox Trap, Kiravi, Yegola and Café Masarati Night clubs. He left Hallo FM in 2011 after six years of real radio revolution.

To satisfy his desire to soar higher, Candy Man travelled down to Accra to sign on with Rainbow Radio. Since 2014 until he left the station, he was one of the iconic faces.

By George Clifford Owusu