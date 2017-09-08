Athletes Get Mobile Phones… At Sports Festival

Osei Assibey, the Kumasi Mayor, making a presentation to some of the winners

TWENTY SELECTED athletes, who excelled in their various disciplines during the National Sports Festival, took home brand new mobile phones.

The presentation ceremony climaxed the end of a week-long championship, which saw Greater Accra, finishing as the overall champions for 2017.

Despite enjoying home support, the Ashanti Region could not win the championship as they managed to finish third behind the Central Region.

The various winners were presented with glittering trophies during the closing ceremony at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Wednesday evening.

The spectacular closing ceremony was witnessed by Mr. Osei Assibey Antwi, the Chief Executive of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) and other officials.

In his remarks, Osei Assibey commended the athletes for putting up mind-blowing performances, urging them to sustain the hard work.

Sounding extremely confident, he predicted that very soon some of the athletes would be defending the flag of Ghana during international sporting events.

Mr Osei Assibey therefore admonished the athletes to take their education seriously, saying “combine your sports events with academic work”.

He urged the winners of the championship not to be complacent, stating that they still have a lot to do in order to reach their full potential.

In a related development, it has been announced that the Central Region would host the 2018 edition of the National Sports Festival.

The event was used to help discover new sporting talents who would be plucked and polished to become international super stars in future.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi