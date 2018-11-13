KNUST Reopens Wednesday

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) will reopen on Wednesday, November 14, Joy News has learnt.

Violent protests by students led to the closure of the university last month. The students were protesting what they say amount to abuse meted to them by campus security.

This led to the dissolution of the university’s governing council to the disapproval of members of the University Teachers Association (UTAG).

An interim council put in place by government to deal with the matters arising from the violent demonstration, was rejected by the lecturers. They said they felt disrespected by government’s decision not to include on the new council.

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II , who is Chancellor of the university – has had to step in and as Luv FM’s Kwesi Debrah reports, the old Council has been maintained.

All old members are still part of the Council. Only a few new representatives from government have been added.

Education Minister, Mathew Opoku Prempeh urged members of the Council to put their expertise and experience in diverse fields at the exposure of the university to efficiently and effectively manage the limited resources to fulfil this mission for the good of the country.

“I urge members of the council to familiarise themselves with ongoing issues in the sector to enable them to communicate effectively to all relevant stakeholders.

“I also implore your support in addressing all of the pertinent and occurring issues that always confront us in the sector,” the Minister said.

Dr Prempeh said the Council is required, to urgently see to the restoration of academic activities and preserve the image of the university as a credible institution of higher learning.

“Beyond this, it is the view of government that the relationship between university authorities and student body has broken down. Students need to have confidence that their views are expected and taken on board on decisions that affect them,” he urged.

On the other hand, however, Dr Prempeh said the Students Representative Council (SRC) should be prepared to face the consequences of their actions due to the level of destruction that occurred during the protests.

Every individual who had a hand in the estimated GHS1 million damage to university property will be duly punished, the minister said.

“They have got it so wrong…leading to this carnage and be prepared to own up to their responsibilities,” he added.

He urged the Council to support the Chancellor in his efforts to get to the bottom of issues in order for the right remedies to be applied.

Dr Prempeh said lessons have been learnt from the development and assured that government’s interest is only to ensure law, order and security to enhance teaching and learning.

“It is the expectation of government that the governing council will take a strong lead and direct an examination of this relationship, identify the issues and provide recommendations on the way forward on preventing similar situations in the future.”

