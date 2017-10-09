Asuom SHS Boys’ Dormitory Catches Fire

Scene from the fire outbreak

Fire outbreak Sunday morning, believed to have been caused by kerosene, has burnt down the boys’ dormitory of Asuom Senior High School in the Kwaebibirem District of the Eastern Region.

The fire, as gathered, razed down three rooms of the dormitory and the room containing the chop boxes of the students.

ASP Jones Boakye, Commander in-charge of the Kade District who briefed DAILY GUIDE, said the fire started at about 9am when the students were at church service and lasted for about an hour.

According to ASP Boakye, when police personnel visited the site, they found a plastic bottle smelling of a substance suspected to be kerosene and a box of matches, making them believe that the fire could have been started by inflamed kerosene.

The commander hinted that an old student who is currently at large, reportedly spent the previous night at the school and was seen leaving just about the time the fire started, making him the prime suspect in the matter.

He added that investigation was still ongoing and the true cause of the fire would be ascertained and the culprit prosecuted.

Meanhwile, Abrefa Busia, assembly member for Asuom electoral area and teacher of the school, told this paper earlier that he smelled a burning substance from the school and scaled the fence wall onto the school compound only to find the boys’ dormitory burning.

“I quickly called for help and some colleague teachers as well as the students helped to put out the fire before the arrival of the Fire Service personnel” he narrated.

The District National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) officials have since visited the school to ascertain the extent of damage.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Asuom