Asuogyaman NPP Smoke Peace Pipe

The party members in a pose after the meeting

The feud and impasse between two factions in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Asuogyaman Constituency of the Eastern Region have been resolved.

Former Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko, who chaired the meeting themed: “Galvanizing Unity for 2020”, calmed down tempers and brought all stakeholders together for the sake of the party.

He expressed worry about issues that had divided NPP members in the Asuogyaman Constituency. He urged them to rally behind the District Chief Executive (DCE), Samuel Agyekum, to enable him discharge his duties effectively.

The former energy minister, who headed the Krobo Block, advised the two factions to stop the feud in the interest of the party and for the singular objective of winning the 2020 general elections.

In their optional speeches, other party bigwigs who graced the event also laid stress on unity. Besides, they charged the party members to cease fire and focus on winning the upcoming election in 2020 and beyond.

The meeting was organised to instill oneness and rally behind the NPP government to win both parliamentary and presidential seats at Asuogyaman in 2020.

In attendance were Paul Asare Ansah, NPP Assembly Caucus; constituency executives; and all key stakeholders who call for unity and reconciliation.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Atimpoku