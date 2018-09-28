Astro Turf For Dichemso  

Napo in a handshake with President Akufo-Addo

SPORTING ACTIVITIES at Dichemso in the Manhyia South Constituency in the Kumasi Metropolis, is set to improve significantly soon.

This is because plans are in the pipeline for the construction of a modern synthetic park in the densely populated community.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia South Constituency, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, is the brainchild of the project.

Affectionately called Napo, the hard working lawmaker announced that construction works are expected to commence in 2019.

He disclosed that similar synthetic park project is presently being constructed at Abbey’s Park in Ash Town, another suburb in the constituency.

Napo, who is also the Education Minister, stated that the construction of the synthetic parks, formed part of his vision to promote sports in his area.

According to him, some of the youth in the constituency are blessed with sporting talents, especially football, and so they need to be developed.

He said the Dichemso project would take place at the famous Dichemso Park, adding that the Dichemso School will also be walled soon.

According to him, the decision to construct a wall around the Dichemso School, formed part of his efforts to protect the school land from encroachment.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi