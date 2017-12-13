Assin: Our Teachers Harass Us For Sex – Female students

Female students of senior high schools within the Assin area in the Central Region have made damning allegations against their male teachers, claiming they are being sexually harassed by their teachers in exchange for grades and money.

According to the students, the teachers mostly coerce them into having sexual relationship with them in exchange for favours such as good grades in their end of term exams and money.

They claim female students who fail to give in to the demands of the male teachers are usually abused, hated, sacked from class and or failed in examinations.

At the climax of this year’s 16 days of activism against gender-based violence at Assin Anode, the students expressed disappointment in the male teachers who are engaged in such immoral and unethical behaviour.

The students are from Assin Manso SHS, Nyankomasi SHS, Obiri Yeboah SHS, Assin State College, and Assin North Community Day School.

Some of the students told Kasapa News their teachers mount too much pressure on them.

“They worry us too much especially those of us in the boarding house. They tell you they will give you money and good grades and if you don’t agree to the proposal they sometimes can sack you from the class or even fail you in exams.

“And sometimes because some of our parents are illiterate, they are unable to understand some of the demands we make so they can provide for us. So we easily fall prey to the advances our teachers,” they said.

The Regent of Assin Ando, Nana Kweku Antwi, confirmed there have been several sexual harassment cases by the teachers in area, and partly blamed parents for the act as according to him, some parents have failed in raising their children well .

Addressing a gathering of school children, parents and opinion leaders in the area, the Gender and Social Protection Minister, Otiko Djaba, said it is important for all to know that it is against the law to commit a crime against both children and adults.

She observed that Ghana frowns on all forms of abuses, and stressed on the need to end teenage pregnancy, child prostitution, defilement, rape, child marriage and human trafficking as Ghana progresses as a nation.

