Asset Retrieval Task Force Storm Safe Bond Yard At Tema

A scene at the Safe bond yard

Confusion has erupted at the Safe bond yard at Tema after members of the asset retrieval task force stormed the premises to retrieve some vehicles they suspect belong to the state.

According to Starr News’ presidential correspondent Wilberforce Asare who is monitoring events, the task force embarked on the move upon a tip-off.

Attempts to retrieve a Toyota V8 vehicle with registration number GS 9427 – Z sparked the confusion leading to an assault on the driver of the vehicle by members of the task force.

The team is expected to visit many selected, but undisclosed venues at Tema, where they believe the state cars are being hidden.

The task force which include members of the military and national security, has been set up by the Akufo-Addo government to retrieve state properties in the hold of former government appointees and other individuals.

It was established after the seizure of some vehicles belonging to NDC national organiser Kofi Adams by some state security officials.

-Starrfmonline