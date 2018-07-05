Assembly Pays Autopsy Fees

THE ASOKORE Mampong Municipal Assembly has taken a firm decision to pay the autopsy fee for five people that were killed by floods in the area.

The assembly, during an emergency meeting on Tuesday, unanimously agreed that the bill for the autopsy should be settled solely by the assembly.

The Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) for Asokore Mampong in the Ashanti Region, Alidu Seidu, stated that the least that the assembly could do was to settle the autopsy bill.

He has consequently appealed to the bereaved family not to be bothered by the autopsy fee since the assembly would settle it.

Five people, who are all family members at Asebi, a suburb in the Asokore Mampong Municipality, were washed away by flood waters following a torrential rainfall on Thursday.

The MCE disclosed that four out of the five deceased persons have so far been found and their bodies have since been deposited at the morgue, pending autopsy.

He indicated that the body of one of the dead persons has still not been located, disclosing that a search was still ongoing to find the body.

He said the assembly, aside paying the autopsy fee, would also ensure that they are given a befitting burial and funeral rites.

Speaking on Nhyira FM, the MCE said the assembly had started massive public education about the need to keep the environment clean to prevent floods.

He noted that the assembly had also started the dredging of water bodies and drainage systems as part of plans to help prevent floods in the municipality.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi