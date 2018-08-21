Assembly Members Boycott Pru West Meetings

Nana Kwadwo Nyarko (Prang Manhene)

All assembly members from the Abease Traditional Area have vowed never to attend the meetings of the Pru West District Assembly simply because the capital of the district is situated at Prang instead of Abease.

It would be recalled that when the new district was created, the chiefs and people of Abease petitioned the president to site the district capital at Abease which, according to them, was the appropriate place.

When the district capital was located at Prang early this year, the chiefs and people of Abease did not attend the inauguration ceremony and have since had nothing to do with the district assembly.

Speaking to DAILY GUIDE, the Omanhene of Prang Traditional Area, Nana Kwadwo Nyarko II, said it was very sad that the siting of a district capital had brought sharp division to the people of the two traditional areas who used to be united.

He said he had tried to impress upon Nana Obrempong Kru Takyi II to let bygones be bygones but to no avail.

According to Nana Nyarko, the boycott would not do anything good to the people of the two traditional areas, hence Nana Obrempong Kru should calm down in the interest of peace.

Nana Kwadwo Nyarko II disclosed that he still maintains his commitment to the development of Abease Traditional Area, for history shows that Abease and Prang traditional areas have lived in peace and unity and fought for a common good since independence. He said their quest for the district was long overdue and both traditional areas fought hard when the then Pru District capital was given to Yeji instead of Prang. He said all these happenings were still fresh in their memory. He indicated that Abease and Prang have everything in common and so anything that would be an obstacle to development must be nipped in the bud. He gave the assurance that when the time comes for Abease to get its own district, he and his people would never hesitate to join them to pursue that course.

When DAILY GUIDE called Obrempong Kru on his cell phone to listen to his side of the story, he simply said, “I have no bad intentions whatsoever against the chief and people of Prang”.

FROM Eric Bawah, Prang