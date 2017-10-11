Assemblies Of God React To Gas Explosions

Rev Prof Paul Frimpong-Manso

The General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Rev Prof Paul Frimpong-Manso, has joined other Ghanaians in expressing concern about the recent spate of avoidable gas explosions to hit the country.

In a release on the subject, the church expressed concern that so much properties and lives have been lost as a result of the gas explosions, adding that the spate of the tragedies has reached alarming proportions.

“The increasing cases of gas explosion and fire outbreaks in Ghana has reached alarming proportions in recent times, and therefore it has become an issue of national concern in view of their negative effects on the environment, economy and human life in general,” he said, adding that “what is even more worrying is that some of these explosions are due to human errors and could have been avoided if the owners or operators of the filling stations as state agencies responsible for approving their siting, licensing and supervision had exercised due diligence in the discharge of their duties.’

The Church expressed happiness with the reaction of President Akufo-Addo since the tragedy struck, especially his appeal to his compatriots to recognize that all have to make adjustments to guarantee the safety and security of others to avoid recurrence of the tragedy.

The church, the release went on, sees the government’s resolve to lay out a national policy to obviate a recurrence of such tragedies ‘as a step in the right direction.’

The church pledged its full support to the government in this fight, and appealed to others to do same so that the menace can be nipped in the bud.

The Assemblies of God expressed their condolences to the bereaved families and asked all to stand with them in prayer in these trying times.

Continuing, the church said “we also appeal for any form of assistance one may wish to offer the bereaved families and the injured to help mitigate their loss.’

The church saluted personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Police and others, who joined hands to manage the emergency.

“Never again should our dear country be inundated with horror of such disturbing proportion, particularly those attributable to human error and indiscretion,” the church stressed.