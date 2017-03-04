Asokore NPP Disowns DCE Petition

Frank Obeng Gyimah flanked by leaders of the NPP groups

Various groups of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Effiduase-Asokore Constituency in the Sekyere East District of the Ashanti Region have disowned a petition seeking to direct President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to appoint the District Chief Executive (DCE) from the Asokore area.

The groups – made up of members of the party’s youth wing, the NASARA, Friends of Nana & Bawumia (FONAB), Asokore Concerned Youth and the Concerned Youth of Sekyere East – said the petition was not only fraudulent, but mischievous, intended to cause disaffection for the NPP and sow seed of disunity among the rank and file.

Addressing a press conference at Asokore yesterday, the groups contended that the said petition, which was carried in the March 2, 2017 edition of DAILY GUIDE, was to throw dust into the eyes of the appointing authority in order to sacrifice competence for the sake of personal aggrandizement.

Spokesman of the groups, Frank Obeng Gyimah, told the media that the statement as contained in the said petition could not be the representative views of the people of Asokore and the NPP as a political party since it connotes dangerous divisive tendencies that seek to create wrong impression in the minds of right-thinking members of society.

“We would like to put on record that the people of Asokore and Effiduase are very much united, and therefore want His Excellency President Akufo-Addo to disregard the purported petition,” the groups indicated.

They want the president to use competence, party loyalty, hard work and the zeal for development as the criteria to select among the six persons that applied for the position of DCE.

Mr. Gyimah continued that the social contract between the NPP and the people of Asokore centres on developmental projects and not where the DCE comes from.

The NPP groups said they trust the best judgement of the president in choosing a competent person to run the district and so they do not want him to be swayed by the fraudulent petition in his choice of DCE for the Sekyere East District Assembly.

From Ernest Kofi Adu, Effiduase-Asokore