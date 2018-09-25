Asokore Mampong Police Get Vehicles

Alidu Seidu, the Asokore Mampong MCE, presenting the car to the police for patrol duties

PATROL DUTIES by the police in the Asokore Mampong Municipality in the Ashanti Region are set to improve in the coming days.

This is because the police in the municipality have taken delivery of a pickup vehicle, which is meant to support their patrol duties.

The vehicle had been immobile for some time now due to various faults, including a damaged engine, which affected police patrol work.

The Asokore Mampong Municipal Assembly, headed by Alhaji Alidu Seidu, therefore decided to repair the damaged car for the police.

Handing over the car to the police, Alidu Seidu stated that he was expecting the police to improve their patrol duties in the area.

According to him, security is pivotal in the developmental aspirations of every community or country, including Asokore Mampong Municipality.

In this regard, he said the assembly did not hesitate to repair the faulty vehicle for the police when the security agencies approached them for support.

Alidu Seidu announced that plans are in place for the assembly to also equip the police with motorbikes to also support in the patrol duties.

He also declared that very soon watchdog committees would be formed in the various communities in the municipality to assist the police to deal with crime.

Supt. Godfred Obeng Asare, the Asokore Mampong Municipal Police Commander, lauded Alidu Seidu for his passion to boost security in the municipality.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi