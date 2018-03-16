Ashgold Gets New Coach 

John Christensen in a pose with Dr. Kwaku Frimpong aka ‘Champion’, one of the new owners of Ashantigold FC

PLANS ARE far afoot for the signing of an expatriate coach by Ashantigold FC, the DAILY GUIDE SPORTS, has been reliably informed.

The Ghana Premier League campaigners have agreed to sign a Denmark coach, John Christensen, to manage the club when the league starts.

The Obuasi club has decided to give the foreign trainer a long contract which is expected to be signed next week Monday.

Ike Owusu Ansah, an aide to the new Club owner, Dr. Kwaku Frimpong, told DAILY GUIDE SPORTS that the coach has agreed on the deal.

He stated that the expatriate coach is expected to land in the country before the close of this week to finalize the contractual terms.

Ike could not readily give full details of the contract, but only says that management is considering giving the trainer a long contract.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi