Ashfoam Cushions Coach Appiah, Foundation

Coach Appiah (4th L), Nana Darko Antwi (2nd L) and the retired players displaying the dummy cheque

Foam manufacturing company, Ashfoam Ghana, has thrown its weight behind Ghana coach, Kwasi Appiah and his foundation (Kwasi Appiah Foundation)

In a presentation ceremony at its industrial area head office in Accra yesterday, Ashfoam offered the Black Stars coach and his Foundation, 50,000 and 80,000 Cedis renewable financial support respectively.

Additionally, Ashfoam pledged to support the coach with GH¢50,000 worth of Ashfoam products.

Head of Marketing and Communication, Ashfoam, Nana Yaw Darko Antwi, said the gesture was aimed at supporting the nation’s past football legends.

He said “The old players need to be celebrated and known before they pass on, and giving them that platform on television would go a long way to support and appreciate their efforts; in a program dubbed heroes of change.”

He added “The state of most of our past football legends is not encouraging, hence, management’s decision to support the coach, as a company, we don’t only engage in sales of our products, but the welfare of the people we serve is of paramount interest to us.”

Coach Appiah, in the company of some retired football legends (Ibrahim Sunday, Rev. Osei Kofi, Awuley Quaye Snr.,) among others, lauded Ashfoam for the support.

He pointed out that “The career of a footballer is a very short one, our predecessors did not have the opportunity the current generation is experiencing, they played for the love of the game and country.

“I believe if there is a plan and structures to take care of them, it will go a long way to support them. It is the reason for the establishment of this foundation, and I must commend Ashfoam for this gesture. I am urging other corporate institutions to follow suit.”

He added “The current generation of players must do well and establish themselves while they are making money so they do not suffer when they are old and stop playing football.”

In like manner, Rev. Osei Kofi on behalf of the retired footballers thanked coach Appiah and Ashfoam for the gesture.