Ashanti NPP Youth Roots For Nana B

Nana Boakye

The Ashanti Regional Youth Wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Sunday openly endorsed the bid of Nana Boakye aka Nana B, who intends to lead the youth.

The energetic NPP youth, who were clad in party paraphernalia, mobbed Henry Nana Boakye aka ‘Nana B,’ during the NPP’s Ashanti Regional Annual Delegates Conference in Kumasi.

They described Nana B, who is the Deputy Executive Director of the National Service Secretariat (NSS), as the suitable person to lead the ruling political party’s youth wing to the next polls.

The Ashanti Regional youth of the NPP initially prevented Nana B from entering the venue of the important conference, which took place at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

But the overly excited NPP youth members were later seen shaking hands with Nana B, who also was brimming smiles.

Some of the youth took ‘selfies’ with Nana B.

The NPP youth members categorically stated that Nana B is the right person to replace Sammy Awuku.

They promised to vote massively for Nana B when NPP goes to the polls.

The Ashanti NPP youth engaged Nana B in a photo shoot session after which they majestically ushered him into the venue. Nana B’s emergence at the place attracted loud shouts.

Frederick Fredua Anto, the First Vice National Chairman of the NPP, who was on the floor, had to appeal to Nana B to convince the excited Ashanti Regional NPP youth to stop chanting his name for the event to go on.

Nana B, who is widely regarded in the political arena as very humble, development-oriented and accommodating, had to openly beg members of the Ashanti regional youth wing of the party to stop chanting his name for the event to continue.

