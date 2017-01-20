Asantehemaa Goes To Village

Freddie Blay paying homeage to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

THE ENTIRE country yesterday joined Asanteman, led by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to bid farewell to the late Asantehemaa, Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II, who died at the Manhyia Palace late last year at age 111.

Four-day elaborate burial rites, were climaxed by a service by the Anglican Church in Kumasi for the Asantehemaa – who was the 13th Asante queen mother – at the forecourt of the palace in Kumasi in the afternoon.

Surprisingly, the church service was characterized by the frequent firing of musketry by the royal guards at the Manhyia Palace, who were dressed in battle gear to display their sorrow and pain over the death of the great queen.

Burial

The queen was expected to be buried at the Royal Mausoleum, Breman, at midnight yesterday after some rituals of the Asante Kingdom, which date back several centuries, had been duly performed at another mausoleum at Bantama.

Curfew

The Manhyia Palace placed a curfew on Kumasi, which started at 7pm yesterday to 4am today in order to ensure a smooth transition of Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II from the earth to the next world.

People in the city were seen rushing home in compliance with the order from the Manhyia Palace, the seat of the Asantehene.

Attendants

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, whose biological mother is the deceased queen mother, was dressed in mourning cloth and holding a gun, as he attended the church service with his wife, Lady Julia.

The solemn event was also attended by top dignitaries, including President Akufo-Addo and his wife, Rebecca; Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia and his wife, Samira; among other top officials.

Former Presidents Jerry John Rawlings; John Agyekum Kufuor; Speaker of Parliament, Mike Oquaye; NPP National Chairman, Freddie Blay and his wife, Gina Blay; the party’s Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, traditional rulers across the country and members of the diplomatic corps were also there.

Otumfuo Bids Farewell

Prior to the commencement of the church service, Otumfuo Osei II, who had sat in state and received President Akufo-Addo and other dignitaries, left the burial ground amid gunshots.

He went to the Asantehemaa’s palace where the late queen was lying in state, to bid her farewell. The dignitaries had to wait for about one hour before Otumfuo completed that mission.

The Asantehene finally arrived at the venue of the church service in a palanquin. The late Asantehemaa, who was placed in a magnificent coffin, was carried ahead of him (Otumfuo) to the venue, amid the firing of gun musketry.

Prayers

The top men of God from the Anglican Church prayed fervently for God to give a better resting place for the deceased Asante queen and also prayed for Gods’ protection for Otumfuo and the bereaved royal family.

Sermon

Rt. Rev (Rtd) Sarfo Kantanka, preaching the sermon, urged Otumfuo and Asanteman not to throw their hands in the air in despair in these trying moments, assuring them that God is with them.

Tributes

Tributes from the family, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Lady Julia and the Anglican Church – of which Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II was a devoted member – were read at the burial service.

Wreath Laying

At the tail end of the service, President Akufo-Addo laid a wreath on behalf of the people of Ghana; Daasebre Otuo Serebuo, Juabenhene, laid one on behalf of Otumfuo and Lady Julia; Daasebre Osei Bonsu and the Anglican Church, also laid one each.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo laying a wreath on behalf on the people of Ghana

Daasebre Otuo Serebuo, Juabenhene, laying a wreath on behalf of Otumfuo and Lady Julia

State Burial

The late queen was given a state burial for her exploits for mother Ghana and so the military carried her casket to the Bantama Mausoleum, where some rituals were performed before she was sent to Breman for interment.

Pallbearers conveying the mortal remains of the Asantehemaa

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr & Ernest Kofi Adu, Kumasi