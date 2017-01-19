Asantehemaa Goes Home Today

The Royal Mausoleum at Breman

THE MORTAL remains of the late Asantehemaa, Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II, will be laid to rest at midnight today at the Royal Mausoleum at Breman in Kumasi, in line with rich Asante tradition which dates back to several centuries.

This follows a four-day burial ceremony at the Manhyia Palace, which saw the deceased queen mother, who was dressed with different types of ‘Kente’ cloth with gold ornaments to match, having been laid in state for scores of mourners to pay their last respects.

Manhyia Palace sources hinted that every bit of the Asante culture and traditions would be in full display as the queen mother, who is the biological mother of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tut II, makes her final journey to her ancestors.

Ban

As part of the traditional burial rites at Breman tonight, the Manhyia Palace has ordered the people of Kumasi and its immediate environs to remain indoors from 7pm today to 4am on tomorrow (Friday).

The order, the palace explained, is to show respect and honour to the departed queen mother and also prevent a situation whereby miscreants would take advantage of the great funeral to rob people or cause mayhem in the city of Kumasi.

Church Service

A church service by the Anglican Church would be held for Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II at the forecourt of the Manhyia Palace this morning, to be graced by President Akufo-Addo and other dignitaries.

Wreath Laying

The queen’s mortal remains would then be taken to the Royal Mausoleum at Bantama for wreath laying and other traditional activities – which are not open to the public – before the body is taken to Breman.

Breman Ready

When DAILY GUIDE visited Breman – where the Royal Mausoleum for Asante kings and queens is situated – on Wednesday, the town looked extremely quiet, sending signals that a great ceremony was about to take place in the town.

Baffuor Kotei Kutin Sraman, chief of Breman, stated that the town was ready to give a befitting burial to the departed queen mother, who reigned for 39 years.

According to him, the entire town had been cleaned ahead of the burial, adding that the people of Breman, who are aware of the Asante traditions, would comply with the order from the Manhyia Palace, regarding the burial.

Last Respects

A four-day burial period for the late Asantehemaa started on Monday and it had seen traditional rulers from Ghana and Africa paying their last respects to the queen mother.

Other dignitaries, including President Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr. Bawumia, ex-Presidents Kufuor and John Mahama, parliamentarians and other top people, had also paid their last respects to the Asantehemaa.

Holiday In Kumasi

In line with the Asantehemaa’s final journey on earth, an unofficial holiday has been declared in Kumasi, the capital of the Ashanti Region, to enable every resident to bid final farewell to the queen.

The Manhyia Palace has ordered that all markets in the area, including the famous Kumasi Central, Asafo and Bantama Markets as well as all shops in the city should remain closed as a sign of reverence to the Asantehemaa.

Banks Closed

Virtually all the banking institutions in Kumasi have announced that they would not operate today and so they have notified their customers to take note.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr & Ernest Kofi Adu, Kumasi