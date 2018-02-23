Asante Kotoko Sack Steven Polack

Steven Polack

Asante Kotoko have sacked head coach Steven Polack 48 hours after the Porcupine Warriors crashed out of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Kotoko were bundled out of the competition in the first round by Congolese side CARA Brazzaville and that has led to the management relieving the English trainer of his duties.

Polack was appointed manager of the club nine months ago. He was poached from Berekum Chelsea to replace Zdravko Lugarusic

He won the MTN FA Cup and guided Kotoko to a fifth-place finish last season.

He becomes the second manager to be sacked ahead of new Premier League season after Hearts of Oak parted ways with Frank Nuttal yesterday.

-Myjoyonline