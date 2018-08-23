Asamoah Returns To Captain Stars

Kwadwo Asamoah

Inter Milan man, Kwadwo Asamoah, has returned to the Black Stars fold after a four-year absence to lead the team against Kenya in their AFCON qualifier next month, this writer has gathered.

The former Juventus player has been named in Kwasi Appiah’s 21-man squad released yesterday.

Surprisingly, Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan and his deputy, Andre Ayew (Dede) will not be on board for the Nairobi encounter.

Asamoah, 29, will lead the team comprising goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati (Sochaux, France), Richard Ofori (Martizburg,South Africa)

The team has Harrison Afful (Columbus, USA) Daniel Opare (Antwerp, Belgium) Kassim Nuhu (1899 Hoffenheim, Germany) John Boye (FC Metz, France) Daniel Amartey ( Leicester City, England) and Andy Yiadom (Reading Football Club, England) in defense.

The Midfielders comprise Afriyie Acquah (Empoli, Italy) Isaac Sackey ( Alanyaspor, Turkey) Ebenezer Ofori (New York City FC, USA) Christian Atsu (Newcastle, England) Edwin Gyasi (CSKA Sofia, Bulgaria) and Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan, Italy)

Raphael Dwamena (Levante UD, Spain) is expected to lead the attack with support from Thomas Partey (Atlético Madrid) Majeed Waris (FC Nantes, France) William Owusu (Antwerp, Belgium)

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum