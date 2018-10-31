Asamoah Gyan Files For Divorce

Asamoah Gyan and wife, Gifty

Information reaching DAILY GUIDE indicates that the captain of the senior national team, the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan, aka Baby Jet, has taken legal steps to divorce his wife Gifty Gyan after five years of marriage.

Sources close to the former Sunderland striker indicated that Gyan, who is the record goal scorer for the national team, began to take steps after the 2010 World Cup in Brazil when allegations of infidelity popped up.

The sources revealed that the families of the two initially tried to settle the matter out of court, but Baby Jet feels ‘enough is enough.’

Asamoah Gyan, who currently plays for Turkish side Kayserispor, has reportedly demanded DNA test to confirm whether he is the real father of the children.

Baffour Gyan, the elder brother of Asamoah Gyan, has allegedly seized Gifty’s passport in a bid to prevent her from returning to Asamoah’s residence in the United Kingdom (UK).

Gyan and his long-time girlfriend Gifty have been together since 2003, and got married in 2013 after the birth of their second child.

He is also rumoured to be dating a businesswoman, who is said to have dated a number of high-profile men.

Although the woman has denied reports of romantic relationship with Asamoah Gyan on numerous occasions, information available indicates that the two are making plans to settle down once Gyan’s divorce from Gifty goes through.

The woman is said to have called on Gyan to fire his long-time local manager and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Gyan Investments, Samuel Anim-Addo.

Attempts to reach the footballer were unsuccessful, as all calls went unanswered.

By Gibril Abdul Razak