Asamoah Gyan Acquires Licence To Operate Airline

Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan has obtained a license to operate a private airline in the country. The company will commence operations with cargo handling, before expanding subsequently to passenger service.

According to President Nana Akufo-Addo, the operation is expected to bear Gyan’s nick-name Baby Jet Airlines.

President Akufo-Addo was speaking Wednesday at the launch of the African Airshow at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra.

The President said he has been “reliably informed that the captain of our senior national team, the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan has obtained a carrier license and is working feverishly to establish an airline obviously called ‘Baby Jet Airline’’.

The African Airshow is an aviation industry fair that brings together players in the sector to network.

The Expo also provides an opportunity for manufacturers and service providers in the sector to explore and meet potential customers.

Also, it will highlight the importance of infrastructure within the aviation industry to discover first-hand the range of new technologies and solutions that the industry has to offer.

The event would also showcase what Ghana offers in terms of aviation. Leading media group EIB Network is offering Gh¢2 million worth of airtime to promote the Expo.

The African Airshow is the first aerospace and aviation exhibition and conference of West Africa and is being organised by Dubai-based 4M Events, organisers of the successful Abu Dhabi Air Expo for the past three years.

Ghana continues to attract a number of operators in the aviation industry due to its stable democracy its fast developing tourist hub, President Akufo-Addo noted.

“The number of international airlines operating in the country has increased marginally from 35 to 37 this year…other domestic airlines will hopefully follow suit soon,” he said.

-Myjoyonline